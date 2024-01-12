First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $532.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $551.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

