First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

