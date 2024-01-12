The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:TPFG opened at GBX 310 ($3.95) on Friday. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 215 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 365 ($4.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,369.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 303.53.
