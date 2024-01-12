Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $335.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $311.00 and last traded at $310.73. Approximately 1,338,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,483,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.42.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 183.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

