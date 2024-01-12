Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $78.57 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

