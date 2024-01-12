Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $4.70 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

