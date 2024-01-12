Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $4.70 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
