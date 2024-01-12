ING Groep NV Buys 34,223 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.10% of Qorvo worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $103.71 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

