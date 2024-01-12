ING Groep NV Has $9.46 Million Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 989.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,664 shares during the period. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $22.14 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $259,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,322,323 shares in the company, valued at $342,768,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $259,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,322,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,768,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

