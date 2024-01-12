ING Groep NV Purchases 112,122 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 351.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,122 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after buying an additional 144,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $105.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

