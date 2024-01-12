ING Groep NV Has $9.91 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 140.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,908 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $97.84.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

