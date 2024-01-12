Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after buying an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $247.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.67. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.