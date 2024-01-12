ING Groep NV Trims Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 118,833 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.06% of Garmin worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 297.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.26. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.22 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.