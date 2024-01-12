Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.22.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey's General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,236,000 after buying an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $287.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $287.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

