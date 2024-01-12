Short Interest in BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Grows By 1,666.7%

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 1,666.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BB Liquidating Stock Performance

BB Liquidating stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. BB Liquidating has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

BB Liquidating Company Profile

Further Reading

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

