Short Interest in BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Grows By 1,666.7%

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 1,666.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BB Liquidating Stock Performance
BB Liquidating stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. BB Liquidating has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
BB Liquidating Company Profile
