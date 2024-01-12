Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.31 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $110.26 million and $7.31 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,007.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00164238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.44 or 0.00618231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00069703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00340757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00208292 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 453,031,356 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.