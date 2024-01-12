Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion and $828.55 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.28 or 0.05806119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00083918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00028081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00023028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,528,237,976 coins and its circulating supply is 35,385,665,964 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.