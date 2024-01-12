Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $4.65 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $32.07 or 0.00069703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.65 billion and $1.88 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,007.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00164238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.44 or 0.00618231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00340757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00208292 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,000,963 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

