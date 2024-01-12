EOS (EOS) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $890.04 million and approximately $194.86 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001638 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001810 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,114,039,116 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.