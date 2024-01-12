Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Service Properties Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1,333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.18 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

