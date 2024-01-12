Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $5.21 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

