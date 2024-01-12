Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $5.21 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
