First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Declares Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

FEN opened at $14.77 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 139,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 77,270 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.