First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Declares Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
FEN opened at $14.77 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
