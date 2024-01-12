Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Lindsay has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lindsay to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Lindsay Price Performance

NYSE LNN opened at $130.94 on Friday. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

