The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Plans Dividend of $0.40

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RMR opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.35 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on RMR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.