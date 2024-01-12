Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms Price Performance
NASDAQ:META opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.24. The stock has a market cap of $950.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $131.76 and a one year high of $372.94.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Is Howmet Aerospace a buy after a bullish upgrade?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Will Pepsi’s Carrefour showdown result in more price disputes?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.