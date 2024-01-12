Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.24. The stock has a market cap of $950.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $131.76 and a one year high of $372.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

