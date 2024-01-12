iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $478.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

