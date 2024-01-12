BSW Wealth Partners Has $989,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $539.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $537.23 and its 200-day moving average is $512.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

