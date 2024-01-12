249,391 Shares in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 249,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.59% of Iteris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

