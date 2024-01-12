TIAA Trust National Association Takes $1.10 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

