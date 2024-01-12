TIAA Trust National Association Takes $1.12 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $20,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BP by 52.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at $8,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $41.38.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.56.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

