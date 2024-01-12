TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after buying an additional 527,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $155.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $162.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.48.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

