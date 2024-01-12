TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $272.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $212.07 and a 12-month high of $274.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

