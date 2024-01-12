TIAA Trust National Association Takes $1.32 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average is $120.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

