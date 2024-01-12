Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
