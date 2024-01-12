Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 820,667 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

