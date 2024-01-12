BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.67 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 11.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

