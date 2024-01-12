Knights Group Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.61 (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Knights Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON KGH opened at GBX 121.75 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 1.27. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.75 ($1.63). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Knights Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.