Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Increases By 208.3%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIASP stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a $0.7646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.11%. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

