Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

