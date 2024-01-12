Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
NASDAQ VONE opened at $216.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.31. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $173.49 and a one year high of $218.09.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 2 eCommerce upgrades that you can buy into
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Howmet Aerospace a buy after a bullish upgrade?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Will Pepsi’s Carrefour showdown result in more price disputes?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.