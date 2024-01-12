Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ VONE opened at $216.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.31. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $173.49 and a one year high of $218.09.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

