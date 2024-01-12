Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ VONE opened at $216.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.31. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $173.49 and a one year high of $218.09.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

