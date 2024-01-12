Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IceCure Medical Ltd’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

IceCure Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 535.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.41%.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICCM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.