Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JLL
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $173.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $191.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 91.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,415,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 60.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 2 eCommerce upgrades that you can buy into
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is Howmet Aerospace a buy after a bullish upgrade?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Will Pepsi’s Carrefour showdown result in more price disputes?
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.