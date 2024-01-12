Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $173.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $191.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 91.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,415,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 60.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.