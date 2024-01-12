Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $220.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 700.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

