26,635 Shares in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.05% of Worthington Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth $533,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 4.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $54.35 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

