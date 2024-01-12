TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
Shares of GS opened at $379.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.
View Our Latest Analysis on GS
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Howmet Aerospace a buy after a bullish upgrade?
- How to Invest in Energy
- Will Pepsi’s Carrefour showdown result in more price disputes?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.