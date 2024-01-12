TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $379.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

