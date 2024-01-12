ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADMA Biologics in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

ADMA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 0.54. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.10.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 113,341 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,494.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 355,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

