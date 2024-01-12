McKesson Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $6.68 Per Share (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of McKesson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.67. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $488.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $489.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.