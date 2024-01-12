Analysts Offer Predictions for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,932 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $17,404,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $14,756,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,132,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 332,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.