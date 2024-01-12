Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

