Leede Jones Gab Comments on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Leede Jones Gab currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.