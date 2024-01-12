Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($3.09) Per Share

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.06). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Read Our Latest Report on EDIT

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.